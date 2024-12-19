Film director Rob Reiner has shed some light on what the key members of Spinal Tap – David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls – have been doing since they disbanded after a one-date world tour in 2009.

Speaking to film magazine Empire, Reiner says, "Nigel has been running a cheese and guitar shop in Berwick-upon-Tweed. He’s also been performing with a local folk band in the village that play penny whistle and mandolin, and he plays electric guitar with them. We show a little clip of that.

"David St Hubbins has been living in Morro Bay in California, and he’s been writing music for podcasts, particularly this one true-crime podcast called The Trouble With Murder. He also writes the music that you hear when you’re on hold on the phone.

"And then we have Derek. Derek is living in London and is now the curator of the New Museum of Glue. He’s curated glue from every country in the world, the whole history of glue, and he shows me around. He’s also been performing with a philharmonic orchestra, and he’s written this kind of symphony about the fact that the devil wears a bad hair piece. It’s called Hell Toupée."

Planned to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the original film, Spinal Tap II will reunite St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Smalls (Harry Shearer) for the first time since the trio performed an acoustic set at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. Reiner will reprise his original role as mockumentarian Marty DiBergi.

Elsewhere in the interview, Reiner confirms that both Paul McCartney and Elton John have filmed cameos for the movie, which began filming in February. Metallica man Lars Ulrich also makes an appearance.

"We came up with a good idea for Paul, and he was excited to do it," says Reiner. "And we had a great idea for Elton. They’re both terrific in the film, both comfortable just talking off the cuff."

Reiner also confirms that a soundtrack album has been recorded, which features contributions from both McCartney and John, as well as new songs by Spinal Tap themselves.

A release date for Spinal Tap II has not yet been announced.