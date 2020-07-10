Spice up your weekend with new Massive Wagons single The Curry Song

Massive Wagons have released their brand new single The Curry Song.

It’s the latest serving from the band’s upcoming album House Of Noise, which will be ready for delivery on July 17, and follows the tracks Bangin' In Your Stereo, In It Together and the title track from the follow-up to fourth album Full Nelson.

The lyrics to The Curry Song are bound to get you salivating, with the UK outfit serving up a delicious and spicy blend of anthemic rock naan roll, with a side order of rogan mosh. Get your knives and forks ready and get stuck in by listening to the tasty track below.

The Curry Song has been released ahead of Massive Wagons’ Curry Song Cook-Along, which will take place on July 18 at 6pm BST.

Fans are encouraged to join vocalist Baz Mills and bassist Adam ‘Bowz’ Bouskill on Facebook with professional chef Gary ‘Pieman’ Cox as they attempt to make a curry live.

Speaking about House Of Noise, Mills said previously it was "absolutely our best song writing yet." He added: "It feels like 10 years in the making and through being signed with Earache we were able to record it at a dream studio with one of the best engineers, Mr Chris Clancy and for us possibly the best producer in the biz, Mr Collin Richardson.

“These guys took our songs, our ideas and abilities and collectively we managed to capture the best sounds we have ever recorded – we could not be happier with the outcome. It’s been an absolute dream recording this album, and we cannot wait to give it to rockers and rollers all over the world.”

House Of Noise is now available to pre-order through the Earache online store in a variety of formats – including limited edition red vinyl.

1. In It Together

2. Banging In Your Stereo

3. House Of Noise

4. Freak City

5. Hero

6. Professional Creep

7. Pressure

8. The Curry Song

9. Glorious

10. Sad Sad Song

11. Hallescrewya

12. Matter Of Time