Massive Wagons turn up the volume on new single House Of Noise

Massive Wagons have released their new single House Of Noise.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming studio album, which will launch on July 17 through Earache Records.

Speaking about the song, frontman Baz Mills says: “Absolutely the very last track written for the album. We wrote half of it over the Christmas holiday and the other half in the studio.

“In the past we’ve taken an album name from a song, this time we wrote a song after the album name oddly, but it was great to write it in the studio – something we’ve never really had time to do before.

“It was totally fresh to us right up until laying down the guide tracks, developing all the time, it was an exciting song to write.

“Myself and bassist Adam ‘Bowz’ Bouskill talked for years about writing a track with a kind of dance vibe, the dance music beat, and especially the early 90s dance tunes were all big stand out tracks, huge singles some of them, and we wanted to kind of try and capture a piece of that.”

Mills continues: “The track itself is about the sometimes chaotic scenes unfolding in one’s mind – the noise, the thoughts, paranoia, anything really, we’ve all been there at some point, as you go through life things change, you have to get your head around a lot of issues: age, relationships, stress, time marching forward. It’s a song about these things really.

“We are really excited about the track, it’s like nothing we’ve done before, and something we’ve wanted to do for ages.”

Massive Wagons previously shared the tracks Bangin' In Your Stereo and In It Together from the follow-up to fourth album Full Nelson.

It’s also been revealed that Mills will be joining Gary Pieman Cox for a “rock’n’roll bake-off” on June 27, where they’ll be attempting to make a Massive Wagon Wheel.

The band are encouraging fans to join in, with the recipe now available so you can stock up before the event. It’ll be held on the Premier Pastries Pie Shop Facebook page at 6pm on the Saturday.

Massive Wagons: House Of Noise

Massive Wagons return with their brand new studio album House Of Noise. The follow-up to Full Nelson features the lead singles Bangin' In Your Stereo and In It Together.View Deal

Massive Wagons: House Of Noise

1. In It Together

2. Bangin' In Your Stereo

3. House Of Noise

4. Freak City

5. Hero

6. Professional Creep

7. Pressure

8. The Curry Song

9. Glorious

10. Sad Sad Song

11. Hallescrewya

12. Matter Of Time