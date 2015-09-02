Soulfly premiere Archangel video

Soulfly have released a video for their track Archangel.

It’s lifted from their 10th album of the same name which was released last month.

It’s enjoyed chart success across the world, and mainman Max Cavalera is delighted at fans’ reaction to the follow-up to 2013’s Savages.

He says: “”I want to thank all of the tribe and everyone at Nuclear Blast for supporting this record, and making all the hard work meaningful.

“I would also like to thank Matt Hyde for the great production and Eliran Kantor for the killer artwork. Can’t wait to see the tribe on tour.”

Cavalera is joined in the lineup by sons Zyon and Igor Jr and they’ll return to the road later this month for a run of North America dates.