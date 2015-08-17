Cavalera living 'metal dad dream' in Soulfly

Max Cavalera describes working with his sons Zyon and Igor Jr in Soulfy as “a dream come true for any metal dad.”

Zyon plays drums in the group, while Igor Jr – named after his uncle, who works with Max in Cavalera Conspiracy and was a founding member of Sepultura – is on bass.

Cavalier tells Spotlight Report: “They’re getting good. I was not nearly that good when I was that age. You gotta give them time to get better and better, but they’re already doing an excellent job – especially Zyon on the drums.

“He’s doing amazing. We’re on tour right now. Now Igor’s playing bass and he’s doing 110% every night. It makes me proud to be able to jam with my sons like that and to be able to put them in the band for a while and to get to jam with them. It’s really a dream come true for any metal dad.”

Soulfly released their 10th album Archangel last week and they will begin a North American tour in September.