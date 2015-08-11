Soulfly issue Archangel stream

Soulfly have issued a stream of the title track from their 10th album, Archangel.

It’ll be released on August 14 via Nuclear Blast and is the follow-up to 2013’s Savages.

Mainman Max Cavalera said of the album: “I feel it is my most mystic album since Prophecy. The guest collaborations have always been a trademark of Soulfly and Archangel is no different. We can’t wait to play this live for the worldwide tribe.”

The album is available to pre-order, with those buying ahead of launch gaining instant access to the title track, along with We Sold Our Souls To Metal and Sodomites.

A special edition can also be pre-purchased which comes with bonus DVD containing the band’s live set from last year’s Hellfest.

Soulfly begin a North American tour next month.

Last week, Cavalera took a swipe at his former band Sepultura and said he couldn’t care less about their fortunes.

Archangel tracklist

01. We Sold Our Souls To Metal 02. Archangel 03. Sodomites 04. Ishtar Rising 05. Live Life Hard! 06. Shamash 07. Bethlehem’s Blood 08. Titans 09. Deceiver 10. Mother Of Dragons 11. You Suffer (Bonus Napalm Death cover) 12. Acosador Nocturno (Bonus) 13. Soulfly X (Bonus)

Special Edition DVD: Live At Hellfest 2014

01. Cannibal Holocaust 02. Refuse/Resist 03. Bloodshed 04. Back To The Primitive 05. Seek ‘N’ Strike 06. Tribe 07. Rise Of The Fallen 08. Revengeance 09. Roots Bloody Roots 10. Jumpdafuckup/Eye For An Eye