Solstafir premiere new track Silfur-Refur

Solstafir have released another track from their upcoming album Berdreyminn.

Silfur-Refur is the latest song taken from the record, which will launch on May 26 via Season Of Mist. The Icelandic outfit previously revealed Ísafold and Bláfjall.

Guitarist and vocalist Addi Tryggvason says: “The song Silfur-Refur revolves around having a sick ghost version of yourself taking control of your life. You resist with all you have, but you simply don’t stand a chance. It travels with you all the time, asleep or awake.

“The song was written in a few parts – with the intro being one of them. We knew right away that this would be the opener of the album.”

The track has also been released as a limited edition 10-inch single, backed by Scorpion Moonrise via the Roadburn Festival – and it’s available to purchase at the Tilburg event this weekend.

Solstafir will head out on a 15-date European tour this summer in support of the follow-up to 2014 Ótta.

Solstafir Berdreyminn tracklist

Silfur-Refur Ísafold Hula Nárós Hvít Sæng Dýrafjörður Ambátt Bláfjall

Solstafir 2017 European tour

Jun 10: Paris, Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Jun 12: Colchester Arts Centre, UK

Jun 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Jun 14: London Old Blue Last, UK

Jun 15: Breda Mezz, Netherlands

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17: Utrecht Tivoli de Helling, Netherlands

Jun 18: Hanover Musikzentrum, Germany

Jun 19: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Jun 20: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany

Jun 21: Colmar Fete de la Musique, France

Jun 22: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Jun 23: Toulouse Rex, France

Jun 24: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

