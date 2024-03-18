Sólstafir announce European Tour for November and December

Icelandic post-rock quartet Sólstafir have announced a European tour for November and December. The upcoming 24-date tour will see the band playing dates in Brighton, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and London, as well as throughout Europe,

At the same time the band have announced that they have signed a brand new record deal with Century Media, home to Voivod, Oceans Of Slumber, Monuments, Orphaned Land, Swallow The Sun, Wilderun, Queensrcyhe and more.

“We have been fans for a long time," says guitarist and vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason." I have bought half of my death metal collection from them in the 90s. We started our career on a German label and now we are back with one – and we are looking forward to many years to come!"

The band are currently adding the finishing touches to their new studio album, the follow-up to 2020';s Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love. They will be supported on their Nordic Descent Tour 2024 by Finnish experimental rockers Oranssi Pazuzu, Faroese doomsters Hamferð and Swedish post-rockers Helga.

You can see the full list of dates below.

(Image credit: Press)

Sólstafir Nordic Descent Tour 2024

Nov 13: NED Groningen Oosterpoort *

Nov 14: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje *

Nov 15: NED Maastricht Muziekgieterij *

Nov 16: BEL Brussels Botanique *

Nov 17: GER Bielefeld Forum *

Nov 19: FRA Lille Splendid *

Nov 20: UK Brighton Concorde 2 *

Nov 21: UK Manchester Club Academy *

Nov 22: IRE Dublin Opium *

Nov 23: UK Glasgow Queen Margaret Union *

Nov 24: UK London Electric Brixton *

Nov 26: FRA Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge #

Nov 27: FRA Rennes Antipode #

Nov 28: FRA Toulouse Metronum #

Nov 29: SPA Pamplona Totem #

Nov 30: SPA Madrid Sala Mon #

Dec 1: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 2 #

Dec 3: ITA Milano Alcatraz #

Dec 4: SWI Pratteln Z7 #

Dec 5: GER München Technikum #

Dec 6: AUT Vienna Simm City #

Dec 7: POL Warsaw Proxima #

Dec 8: GER Leipzig Täubchental #

Dec 9: GER Berlin Metropol #

* - dates with Hamferð

# - dates with Helga