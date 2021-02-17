Wilderun release epic cover of Iron Maiden's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son

Boston-based prog metallers Wilderun have released a video for an epic cover of Iron Maiden's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son, the title track of the UK band's seventh and arguably proggiest album, originally released in 1988. You can watch the video in full below.

The song is taken from the US quintet's latest album, Veil Of Imagination, which they released through back in 2019. The album was re-issued once they'd signed to Century Media last year, with the addition of the Iron Maiden cover.

"I originally chose this song as a cover because I felt like we could really give it the Wilderun 'treatment', if there is such a thing," explains Wilderun singer Evan Anderson Berry. "Obviously, we are partial to longer and more epic tracks, so choosing this song just made sense.

"I always enjoy when bands make cover songs their own, and try to make it less discernible from their core discography than you might expect, so that's what we attempted here. Much of the guitar work still pays homage to Maiden, but we tried to match some of the atmosphere of "Veil of Imagination" with the symphonic elements, so it feels like it belongs to that same world."

Formed in 2012, Wilderun have released two albums, 2012’s Olden Tales & Deathly Trails and 2015’s Sleep at the Edge of the Earth. The band have previously released videos for Hope & Shadow and O Resolution.

