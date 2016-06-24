Soilwork issue Helsinki lyric video

Soilwork have released a lyric video for their track Helsinki.

The song features on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming album Death Resonance, which is out on August 19 via Nuclear Blast.

The video was created by Tommy Antonini – and guitarist David Andersson says the track was inspired by death.

He says: “Death. It’s a word that might be used too often, but it can still be interpreted in myriad different ways. It’s not just the soma being deprived of its life force – it’s also the end of infinity, the birth of new possibilities and the acceptance of inevitable change.

“This song was written soon after the recording of our live album in Finland, making new friends and making sure that the old ones stay with us forever, despite the fact that everything is finite.”

Death Resonance is available for pre-order.

The band recently wrapped up series of live dates and will head out on the road again in August for an extensive European tour.

Soilwork Death Resonance tracklist

Helsinki Death Resonance The End Begins Below The Surface My Nerves, Your Everyday Tool These Absent Eyes Resisting The Current When Sound Collides Forever Lost In Vain Sweet Demise Sadistic Lullabye (2010) Overclocked (2016 Mix) Martyr (2016 Mix) Sovereign (2016 Mix) Whatever Thorns May Grow (2016 Mix) Killed By Ignition (2016 Mix)

Jun 24: Leeuwarden Omrop Fryslan, Netherlands

Jun 25: Dischingen Rock Am Hartfeldsee, Germany

Jun 26: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy

Jun 28: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Jun 29: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Jun 30: Cassinone BG, Italy

Jul 01: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jul 03: Kavarna Rock Fest, Bulgaria

Jul 07: Ballenstedt Rock harz Open Air, Germany

Jul 09: Bangalore Karnataka, India

Aug 14: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania

Aug 18: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 20: Saint Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 21: Norwich Waterfront

Aug 22: Sheffield Corporation

Aug 23: Cardiff Tramshed

Aug 24: Southampton Engine Rooms

Feb 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 03: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany

Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania

Feb 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 21: Trezzo Live Club, Italy

Feb 22: Grenoble Summum, France

Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Feb 25: Toulouse Bikini, France

Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 01: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Mar 02: London 02 Forum, UK

Mar 03: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Mar 04: Essen Grughalle, Germany