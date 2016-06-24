Soilwork issue Helsinki lyric video

Soilwork have released a lyric video for their track Helsinki.
The song features on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming album Death Resonance, which is out on August 19 via Nuclear Blast.
The video was created by Tommy Antonini – and guitarist David Andersson says the track was inspired by death.
He says: “Death. It’s a word that might be used too often, but it can still be interpreted in myriad different ways. It’s not just the soma being deprived of its life force – it’s also the end of infinity, the birth of new possibilities and the acceptance of inevitable change.
“This song was written soon after the recording of our live album in Finland, making new friends and making sure that the old ones stay with us forever, despite the fact that everything is finite.”
Death Resonance is available for pre-order.
The band recently wrapped up series of live dates and will head out on the road again in August for an extensive European tour.
Soilwork Death Resonance tracklist
- Helsinki
- Death Resonance
- The End Begins Below The Surface
- My Nerves, Your Everyday Tool
- These Absent Eyes
- Resisting The Current
- When Sound Collides
- Forever Lost In Vain
- Sweet Demise
- Sadistic Lullabye (2010)
- Overclocked (2016 Mix)
- Martyr (2016 Mix)
- Sovereign (2016 Mix)
- Whatever Thorns May Grow (2016 Mix)
- Killed By Ignition (2016 Mix)
Soilwork tour dates
Jun 24: Leeuwarden Omrop Fryslan, Netherlands
Jun 25: Dischingen Rock Am Hartfeldsee, Germany
Jun 26: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy
Jun 28: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria
Jun 29: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Jun 30: Cassinone BG, Italy
Jul 01: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Jul 03: Kavarna Rock Fest, Bulgaria
Jul 07: Ballenstedt Rock harz Open Air, Germany
Jul 09: Bangalore Karnataka, India
Aug 14: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania
Aug 18: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 20: Saint Nolff Motocultor Festival, France
Aug 21: Norwich Waterfront
Aug 22: Sheffield Corporation
Aug 23: Cardiff Tramshed
Aug 24: Southampton Engine Rooms
Feb 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 03: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany
Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania
Feb 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 21: Trezzo Live Club, Italy
Feb 22: Grenoble Summum, France
Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Feb 25: Toulouse Bikini, France
Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 28: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 01: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Mar 02: London 02 Forum, UK
Mar 03: Torhout De Mast, Belgium
Mar 04: Essen Grughalle, Germany