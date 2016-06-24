Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe: I'm a musician, not a spokesperson

Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe says he shouldn’t be expected to take responsibility for society as a musician in the public eye.

Though he says artists are in a way “the voice of society” – the vocalist feels he shouldn’t have to speak out on social and political issues.

When asked what responsibilities he has as a musician, he tells Full Metal Jackie: “That’s a question I ask myself often. You know, ‘what is my responsibility, if any?’

“Sometimes I think as an artist – in arts in general – you’re a reflection of society and the state of it. We are the voice of society in a way.

“You can go down the route of taking yourself way too seriously that way. Sometimes I think as an artist, it’s important to at least be an articulate commentator on the events of today.”

Blythe continues: “Then on the other side of things, coming from the underground scene, I don’t feel that I’m responsible to anyone for anything, other than just making what I want to make – my own music. Why should you expect me to be some sort of spokesperson?

“I signed up to play music, not to be on CNN. But I think that if there is a responsibility, I think it’s to do no harm. That’s just life in general, though.”

Lamb Of God will play Gwar’s annual Gwar-B-Q event in Richmond, Virginia, in August. They’ve also scheduled dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan later this year.

Aug 20: Richmond Gwar, VA

Oct 26: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Oct 28: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 29: Sydney Olumpic Park Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Oct 31: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 01: Adelaide HQ Nightclub, Australia

Nov 03: Fremantle Metropolis Fremantle, Australia

Nov 06: Mihama Ward Chiba Prefecture, Japan

