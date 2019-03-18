Percussionist Chris Fehn has left Slipknot

Percussionist Chris Fehn has officially left Slipknot, according to a statement on the band's website.

The news follows reports last week that Fehn was suing the band for issues surrounding pay and compensation.

The statement on Slipknot's website reads: "Slipknot’s focus is on making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever.

"Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot.

"We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.



"Long Live The Knot."

Fehn is yet to publicly comment on his departure from the group.

Last week, when news surrounding Fehn's legal dispute surfaced, Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor took to Twitter to address the stories, writing: "You’re gonna read a lot of bullshit today. This is all I’ll say. JUST YOU WAIT TIL THE TRUTH COMES OUT."

Fehn garnered support from Slipknot co-founder Donnie Steele, who played in the band between 1995-6, and then joined them following Paul Gray's death between 2011-14.

Steele commented via Facebook: "Don't blame him. Nobody likes to get lied to and ripped off. I know first-hand.

"And most, MOST of them can't write. In the three years I toured with them I actually spent more time in writing sessions and the studio [than] I did on the road... All done behind the other members' back. That's how they roll..."

Slipknot's as yet untitled sixth album is due to drop on 9 August – here's everything else you need to know about it in the meantime.

Slipknot are touring Europe and North America later this year. Check out full tour dates below.

Jun 07-08: Hyvinkää, Rockfest, Finland

Jun 07-09: Nuremburg, Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07-09: Nürburg, Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 13-15: Nickelsdorf, Novarock, Austria

Jun 13-16: Interlaken, Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 14-16: Derby, Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Leipzig, Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Hannover, TUI Arena, Germany

Jun 19-22: Copenhagen, Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 21-23: Dessel, Graspop, Belgium

Jun 25-26: Kraków, Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 27: Bologna, Sonic Park, Italy

Jun 28-30: Madrid, Download Festival, Spain

Jul 01: Nîmes, Amphitheatre Nîmes, France

Jul 03-06: Lisbon, VOA, Portugal

Jul 04-05: Viveiro, Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 26: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Aug 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 04: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 06: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 10: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA (Slipknot and Gojira only)

Aug 11: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 16: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 24: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 25: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 03: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 04: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 06: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 07: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 08: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX