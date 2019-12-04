Has new video footage confirmed the identity of Slipknot’s Tortilla Man?

Ever since Slipknot unveiled their new percussionist earlier this year, rumours about his identity have been rife.

The mystery musician – branded ‘Tortilla Man’ by fans – was brought into the lineup following the departure of Chris Fehn, with some even speculating he was Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon – although that was later denied.

Then, back in August, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root gave a few details about the percussionist’s musical pedigree, saying he was a “world-class pianist.”

That led Reddit user Les Connelly to do a bit of digging, with Connelly suggesting Tortilla Man was Michael Pfaff, who plays keyboards with Clown in the band Dirty Little Rabbits – with Wikipedia saying the pair were actually introduced by Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Pfaff also plays in Iowa-based duo The Snacks, with Reddit user Chathead saying that since February of this year, Pfaff has been replaced by another keyboardist.

The hunt for more information has now led Slipknot News to post a video of the band arriving in Mexico and Costa Rica – with the clips slowed down to point out someone who could very well be Pfaff.

Check out the video below and see what you think.

Slipknot will play in Costa Rica tonight (December 4) ahead of Knotfest Colombia which will take place on Friday. Slipknot will then return to the UK and Europe in early 2020 for further shows.