Watch Slipknot's Jay Weinberg's drumcam

Have you ever wanted to know what it’s like to be behind the kit at a Slipknot show? Well now you can live that dream courtesy of a drumcam!

The final two songs from Slipknot’s São Paulo show last month have found their way onto YouTube and show just how blisteringly good Jay Weinberg is at the ol’ tubthumping. Blasting his way through People = Shit and Surfacing to close the show, you can’t help but be impressed while simultaneously embarrassed that you struggle to hit a triangle with any discernible rhythm.

Watch!

Slipknot return to the UK this February for a headline tour. Dates below:

Feb 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Feb 09: London Alexandra Palace

Feb 10: London Alexandra Palace

Feb 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Feb 13: Leeds First Direct Arena

Get your tickets here.

Corey Taylor slaps WWE Superstar in the face