Slipknot’s Jim Root is surprised ‘Tortilla Man’ hasn’t been unmasked yet

Ever since Slipknot introduced their new percussionist, known to fans as ‘Tortilla Man,’ speculation has swirled as to the masked man’s identity.

Fans on Reddit have attempted to get to the bottom of it, while there were even rumours that it could be Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s son Simon.

However, the band have been giving nothing away, with Clown previously telling Kerrang that it was “nobody’s fucking business.”

And in a new interview with RockSound, guitarist Jim Root was asked what it’s been like in the Slipknot camp amid all the online speculation.

Root says: “I’m actually surprised that nobody has sussed out who it is yet, but nobody has. And in this day and age of social media, with phones and cameras everywhere, that’s kind of interesting.

“I’ve seen the Tortilla Guy hashtag when I’m going through my Instagram and all of that and I think it’s pretty funny.

“It’s weird because I’ve met this guy before, I know who he is, but he’s really kind of elusive, even around our camp. I’ve had some people tell me, ‘Don’t tell us who he is, we’re having fun trying to figure it out!’

“So I’m going to keep my mouth shut about all of that and see what happens. Eventually someday someone’s going to figure it out.”

Slipknot released their brand new studio album We Are Not Your Kind earlier today – here’s Metal Hammer’s ultimate track-by-track guide to the record.

Slipknot are also the cover stars of the new edition of Metal Hammer magazine. There are nine different covers to collect and it’s on sale right now.

The band are currently on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.