Slipknot’s Sid Wilson gives studio update

Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson has checked in from the studio to inform fans that he’s currently working on the last of his parts for the band’s new album.

The as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter will be released on August 9, with Slipknot teasing fans last week with an eerie video showing footage of vocalist Corey Taylor.

Now Wilson has given an update on how the project is progressing.

He says in an Instagram video: “I’m lounging out for a second. I’m at the Slipknot studio sessions. I’ve been laying the last of my parts down as a matter of fact. It’s getting closer. Stay tuned."

The new record is expected to feature the track All Out Life which launched in October last year.

Speaking with Metal Hammer in November about the album, frontman Taylor said: “Some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast. It’s fucking really good.

“It’s also us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best which is basically when everybody thinks they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got.”

Slipknot are also preparing to head out on tour across Europe this summer, which will be followed by the North American Knotfest Roadshow featuring Gojira, Behemoth and Volbeat.