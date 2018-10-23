Slipknot announce European 2019 tour

Slipknot have announced a month-long tour of Europe for summer 2019.

Having been announced as the Saturday night headliners of next year's Download festival, Slipknot have also revealed that they're hitting up many more festivals across mainland Europe including Rock Am Ring, Graspop and Resurrection Festival.

The news of the tour comes after last week's news that Slipknot will be playing the Iowa State Fair.

Slipknot are expected to release their new album at some point next year. Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, Corey Taylor said that the band have written the heaviest song of their career.

“Some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast," he told Hammer. "It’s fucking really good. It’s also us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best which is basically when everybody thinks they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got.”

Slipknot 2019 European tour

07-08 Jun: Hyvinkää, Rockfest, Finland

07-09 Jun: Nuremburg, Rock Im Park, Germany

07-09 Jun: Nürburg, Rock Am Ring, Germany

13-15 Jun: Nickelsdorf, Novarock, Austria

13-16 Jun: Interlaken, Greenfield, Switzerland

14-16 Jun: Derby, Download Festival, UK

17 Jun: Leipzig, Arena, Germany

18 Jun: Hannover, TUI Arena, Germany

19-22 Jun: Copenhagen, Copenhell, Denmark

21-23 Jun: Dessel, Graspop, Belgium

25-26 Jun: Kraków, Mystic Festival, Poland

27 Jun: Bologna, Sonic Park, Italy

28-30 Jun: Madrid, Download Festival, Spain

01 Jul: Nîmes, Amphitheatre Nîmes, France

03-06 Jul: Lisbon, VOA, Portugal

04-05 Jul: Viveiro, Resurrection Festival, Spain