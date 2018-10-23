Slipknot announce European 2019 tour

Slipknot have announced a month-long tour of Europe for summer 2019.
Having been announced as the Saturday night headliners of next year's Download festival, Slipknot have also revealed that they're hitting up many more festivals across mainland Europe including Rock Am Ring, Graspop and Resurrection Festival.
The news of the tour comes after last week's news that Slipknot will be playing the Iowa State Fair.
Slipknot are expected to release their new album at some point next year. Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, Corey Taylor said that the band have written the heaviest song of their career.
“Some of this shit is just so hard and dirty fast," he told Hammer. "It’s fucking really good. It’s also us at our most ambitious, our most experimental, also us doing what we fucking do best which is basically when everybody thinks they’ve got us figured out, we just smack them in the face with everything we’ve got.”
Slipknot 2019 European tour
07-08 Jun: Hyvinkää, Rockfest, Finland
07-09 Jun: Nuremburg, Rock Im Park, Germany
07-09 Jun: Nürburg, Rock Am Ring, Germany
13-15 Jun: Nickelsdorf, Novarock, Austria
13-16 Jun: Interlaken, Greenfield, Switzerland
14-16 Jun: Derby, Download Festival, UK
17 Jun: Leipzig, Arena, Germany
18 Jun: Hannover, TUI Arena, Germany
19-22 Jun: Copenhagen, Copenhell, Denmark
21-23 Jun: Dessel, Graspop, Belgium
25-26 Jun: Kraków, Mystic Festival, Poland
27 Jun: Bologna, Sonic Park, Italy
28-30 Jun: Madrid, Download Festival, Spain
01 Jul: Nîmes, Amphitheatre Nîmes, France
03-06 Jul: Lisbon, VOA, Portugal
04-05 Jul: Viveiro, Resurrection Festival, Spain