Slipknot to record intimate set for BBC Radio 1's Rock Show

Slipknot have announced that they’ll record a studio session for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter.
The intimate session will take place this coming Sunday (January 26) in London and there are only 25 pairs of tickets up for grabs. They’re available through the BBC, with the chance to grab them running until 11.59pm tonight (January 21).
Winners will then be notified by January 23.
The performance will come the day after Slipknot’s show at the city's O2 – the last stop on their UK tour in support of We Are Not Your Kind. The band will then travel to Amsterdam for their remaining shows across mainland Europe.
Earlier this week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor told the Irish Times why he decided to quit social media six months ago, saying: “It brings out the worst in people. It is social mania. It’s ridiculous.”
The Iowa heavyweights recently released a short film titled Pollution which was based around the video for Nero Forte and directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.
Slipknot will return to the UK on August 22 for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes for a “mind-altering collision of music, art and culture.”
Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind
Slipknot's new album We Are Not Your Kind was released through Roadrunner Records in 2019. The follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter features the lead single Unsainted.View Deal
Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour
Jan 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jan 24: Birmingham Arena, UK
Jan 25: London The O2, UK
Jan 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jan 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Jan 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Feb 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 02: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Feb 04: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary
Feb 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Feb 08: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany
Feb 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Feb 11: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Feb 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Feb 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Feb 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Feb 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Feb 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Feb 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland