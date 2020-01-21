Slipknot to record intimate set for BBC Radio 1's Rock Show

Slipknot have announced that they’ll record a studio session for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter.

The intimate session will take place this coming Sunday (January 26) in London and there are only 25 pairs of tickets up for grabs. They’re available through the BBC, with the chance to grab them running until 11.59pm tonight (January 21).

Winners will then be notified by January 23.

The performance will come the day after Slipknot’s show at the city's O2 – the last stop on their UK tour in support of We Are Not Your Kind. The band will then travel to Amsterdam for their remaining shows across mainland Europe.

Earlier this week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor told the Irish Times why he decided to quit social media six months ago, saying: “It brings out the worst in people. It is social mania. It’s ridiculous.”

The Iowa heavyweights recently released a short film titled Pollution which was based around the video for Nero Forte and directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

Slipknot will return to the UK on August 22 for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes for a “mind-altering collision of music, art and culture.”

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

Slipknot's new album We Are Not Your Kind was released through Roadrunner Records in 2019. The follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter features the lead single Unsainted.

Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour

Jan 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 24: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jan 25: London The O2, UK

Jan 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jan 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jan 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Feb 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 02: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Feb 04: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Feb 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 08: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Feb 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 11: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Feb 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Feb 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland