Slipknot share Pollution short film as they deliver blistering setlist in Dublin

Slipknot have released a short film titled Pollution which was directed by the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

The video comes after Slipknot began teasing clips on their social media channels earlier this week, with the 20-minute video based around the promo for Nero Forte which launched in December.

Speaking about the abstract film, Crahan says: “I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality.

“When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself: Is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I’m sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere.”

Pollution comes as the band kick off their European tour in support of their latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind, which got under way at Dublin's 3Arena last night.

Slipknot delivered a 17-song set which saw Corey Taylor and co. rip through tracks including Unsainted, Psychosocial, Vermilion, Duality, People = Shit and Birth Of The Cruel.

Fan-filmed footage from the show can be watched below.

On August 22 Slipknot will bring Knotfest to the UK for the first time, with tickets for the “mind-altering collision of music, art and culture” at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes, going on sale from 10am tomorrow (January 16) through Live Nation.

Fans can also gain access to a Live Nation pre-sale from 10am today (January 15) by signing up for "My Live Nation" on the website.

Slipknot: Dublin 3Arena - January 14, 2020

1. Unsainted

2. Disasterpiece

3. Eeyore

4. Nero Forte

5. Before I Forget

6. New Abortion

7. Psychosocial

8. Solway Firth

9. Vermilion

10. Birth Of The Cruel

11. Wait And Bleed

12. Eyeless

13. All Out Life

14. Duality

15. (sic) (Encore)

16. People = Shit (Encore)

17. Surfacing (Encore)

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 20: Sheffield Flydsa Arena, UK

Jan 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 24: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jan 25: London The O2, UK

Jan 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jan 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jan 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Feb 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 02: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Feb 04: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Feb 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 08: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Feb 09: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 11: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Feb 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Feb 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland