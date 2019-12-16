Watch Slipknot’s insane new video for Nero Forte

Slipknot have released a video for their new single Nero Forte.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s album We Are Not Your Kind, which launched earlier this year.

The new promo was directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and produced by Nic Neary, with Clown checking in back in October to let fans know that work had begun on the shoot.

He said: “We’re getting ready for our video Nero Forte. We’ve grabbed an MGM spot where they have a sound stage. Usually in Slipknot, things get crazy quickly and we start losing time because of space.

“We’ve brought the space in a lot tighter and I think this is going to work. Now we can paint, everyone that’s involved can paint – everyone can put their two cents in and really get in here and make something special.”

He added: “To all the Slipknot fans, this is going to be an amazing time. Thanks for being here. We’re trying something new. Welcome to Nero Forte – the dark force.”

Last week, Slipknot revealed they were brining Knotfest to the UK in 2020.

They’ll play a headline set at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 22, while a list of other artists taking part will be revealed early next year along with on-site activities for the event, which is billed as “a mind-altering collision of music, art and culture."

In addition Slipknot will return to the UK and Europe in early 2020.