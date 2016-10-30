Slipknot share Knotfest 2016 wrap up video

Slipknot have released a video showcasing their Knotfest event which was held in San Bernardino, California, earlier this year.

The annual bash saw Slipknot perform their 2001 album Iowa in full – a record Metal Hammer readers recently voted the best album of the 21st century.

The band said at the time: “Fifteen years ago, something quite extraordinary happened. Nine men from Iowa went in to a studio in California and created one of the most chaotic and destructive albums ever made. It was, and still is, a shockingly physical and ferocious recording.

“To this day, it has never been performed in its entirety. That is about to change. On September 25, 2016, at Knotfest in San Bernardino, 30,000 people will experience an event that has never been done before.”

Slipknot were joined on the bill by Slayer, Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Trivium, Sabaton, Suicide Silence, Whitechapel, Emmure, OverKill, Butcher Babies, Man With A Mission, Combichrist, Death Angel, Sim and Oni.

This year also saw Knotfest join forces with Ozzfest for the first time at the San Manuel Amphitheatre for a weekend of music, fire displays and carnival rides.

Slipknot are currently on tour in Australia without percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, who has returned home following the death of his father-in-law.

Oct 31 Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 03: Taipei New Taipei City Exhibition Hall, Taiwan

Nov 05-06: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

