Slipknot reveal Knotfest Mexico and Colombia lineups

Slipknot are currently on the road across North America in support of their new album We Are Not Your Kind.

But on November 30, the band will play at Knotfest Mexico, while Knotfest Colombia will take place on December 6 – and Slipknot have revealed the lineups for both events.

Knotfest Mexico have teamed up with Forcefest for a weekend event to remember, with Godsmack, Evanescence, Bullet for My Valentine, 311, Papa Roach, Behemoth, Carcass, Stratovarius, Nothing More, Suicidal Tendencies and Of Mice & Men set to play.

And that’s not all, Cherry Bombs, Chelsea Grin, Belphegor, The Bronx, Cemican, Okalacas, Tanus, Here Comes The Kraken, Crajo, Clandestino, The Suffering, Stone Leek, Matherya, Never Again, Headcrusher, Arcadia Libre, Las Poker, Proyect46, Parazit, Kaizan, Hate Bullets, Gore And Carnage, Torcido Monkey Dream, DethDealers, AFK, Rejexion and Hankside will also perform on the same day.

The following day’s Forcefest bill includes Rob Zombie, In Flames, Saxon and Exodus.

On December 6 in Colombia, Slipknot will be joined by Behemoth, Testament, W.A.S.P, Accept, Unleashed, Reencarnacion, Random Revenge, Saxon, Stratovarius, A.N.I.M.A.L, Carnifex, Koyi K Utho, Aire Como Plomo, Poker, Perpetual Warfare, Arzen and Gutgrinder.

Find the full lineups below.

Slipknot will return to the UK and Europe in early 2020 for further live shows.