Slipknot, Killswitch Engage and more to play Knotfest Los Angeles

Slipknot have announced Knotfest Los Angeles, the "Mind-Altering Collision of Music, Art and Culture", held at Banc of California Stadium on Friday November 5, 2021.



The event will mark the band's biggest headline show to date, where they will be joined by a mighty lineup featuring Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange and Vended in support. Special guests Cherry Bombs, a rock dance troupe founded by Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor's wife, Alicia Dove, will also be making a special appearance.

Punters will additionally get to try Slipknot’s award-winning small batch Iowa whiskies at the No.9 Whiskey Bar. For beer drinkers, a selection of metal-friendly and band-branded beers will be available at the Knotfest Beer Pit.

Knotfest Los Angeles will commemorate the end to Slipknot's epic 25-date US Knotfest tour, which kicks off on September 28 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Scheduled to play in support is Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again,” says Taylor of the tour. “‘To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon.”

All Knotfest events, including Knotfest Los Angeles, Knotfest Iowa, and the touring Knotfest Roadshow, are in celebration of the 20th year of Slipknot’s seminal groundbreaking album, Iowa.

Tickets for Knotfest Los Angeles will be available on pre-sale to OT9 and Knotfest.com subscribers from 9am and 10am Pacific time on July 29. General sale starts from 10am Pacific on July 30.