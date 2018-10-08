Slipknot hint at plans to mark debut album’s 20th anniversary

Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan reports that the band are lining up "a little something" to mark the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

He previously briefly acknowledged the milestone, while the band called on fans to attend a special video shoot in Los Angeles last week using the hashtag #Slipknot20thAnniversary.

Crahan tells Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3: “Basically, we're celebrating 20 years of the first album and we just thought it would be cool to make some art on many different levels for the planet.

“We've been gone long enough and I think it's time people understand what's really happening, so we're putting together a little something for the 20th anniversary.

“I can't go into it too much, but every luxury has a price, so for those who make the journey, I guess those who are the ones who understand.”

Slipknot have been putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter with frontman Corey Taylor checking in back in June saying the new material was “Iowa levels of heavy”.

In the new interview, Crahan says of the writing process: “I would imagine there’s material that is not only out there but is finished.”

He adds: “We did ourselves a solid this time around and made sure the whole time off we could create and that's exactly what we did.

“It's been awesome and I think everybody is going to understand just how wonderful it has been the last two years to take the time off and create.”

Slipknot have teamed up with the Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction for a horror-themed event, which opened on Friday.

It features memorabilia, decor and themed actors and is taking place in the band’s home town of Des Moines, Iowa, until October 28, with a VIP weekend planned on October 18-21.