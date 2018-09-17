Slipknot planning All Hope Is Gone 10th anniversary reissue

Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan says the band are planning on marking the 10th anniversary of their 2008 album All Hope Is Gone.

He was speaking with the Des Moines Register about the recently announced Slaughterhouse event in the city when he revealed the news.

Crahan reports that at one point in his career he disliked “corporate” anniversary projects, but adds: “I’m in a band and I can’t stand that. But now, I’m like ‘wow.’ For instance, I’m working for All Hope Is Gone and what I’m doing is I’m using the stuff I would have never approved.

"Now I can look at it and go, ‘Wow. The fans need to see this.’”

Crahan also hints that Slipknot will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album in 2019.

Asked whether the band had any plans to mark the milestone, he replies: “Oh, for sure.”

Slipknot have teamed up with Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction for the horror-themed event which will take place in Des Moines from October 5-28, with a VIP weekend planned on October 18-21.

The special weekend will include guided tours of the horror-filled attraction with a member of Slipknot, while there will also be meet and greet sessions with the band and exclusive merchandise bundles.

Speaking last week, Crahan said: “A couple of us still live here, so we’re just going to bring ourselves. And when we bring ourselves, stuff happens!”

Slipknot are currently in the early stages of the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.