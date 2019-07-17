Experience the terror of the London Dungeon with Lacuna Coil

Metal Hammer and Century Media have teamed up to give Lacuna Coil fans an exclusive and unmissable experience.

On September 6, the Italian outfit will be at the London Dungeon where they’ll take fans around the exhibit, before a Q&A session and exclusive playback of Lacuna Coil’s new studio album Black Anima – more than a month before the record's release on October 11.

There will also be dungeon-themed cocktails on the day, with tickets going on sale this coming Friday (July 19). All proceeds from sales will go to charity.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: “Metal Hammer have been proud supporters of Lacuna Coil for two decades, so when we were looking for a band to help us create something special at the awesome London Dungeon, it didn't take long for them to enter the conversation.

“This is going to be a hell of an experience. Try not to scream!”

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2016’s Delirium, Vocalist Cristina Scabbia said: “Black Anima is all of us. It’s you and it’s me, it’s everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that’s halfway asleep.

“It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It’s sacrifice and pain, it’s justice and fear, it’s fury and revenge, it’s past and future. Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity.

"The black core that balances it all – as without darkness light would never exist.

“We proudly present to you our new work and can’t wait to welcome you in our embrace. We are the Anima.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Lacuna Coil have several live performances lined up this summer and will embark on a UK and European tour with Eluveitie throughout November and December.