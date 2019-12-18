Slipknot announce two massive German shows

Hot on the heels of announcing Knotfest UK, Slipknot have added a further two headline shows to their German tour next summer.

It was previously announced that Corey Taylor and co would play Hamburg, Berlin and Dortmund in February – and now it’s been revealed they will play at Cologne’s Stadium on July 31 and, following their set at Wacken Open Air on August 1, Berlin’s Waldbühne on August 7.

Tickets for the two new shows will go on general sale from 10am CET this coming Friday (December 20).

The last few weeks have seen a whirlwind of announcements from the Slipknot camp, which included news about Knotfest At Sea and the release of their video for We Are Not Your Kind track Nero Forte.

The new pastel-tinged promo was directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and produced by Nic Neary, with Clown checking in back in October to let fans know that work had begun on the shoot.

He said: “We’re getting ready for our video Nero Forte. We’ve grabbed an MGM spot where they have a sound stage. Usually in Slipknot, things get crazy quickly and we start losing time because of space.

“We’ve brought the space in a lot tighter and I think this is going to work. Now we can paint, everyone that’s involved can paint – everyone can put their two cents in and really get in here and make something special.”

He added: “To all the Slipknot fans, this is going to be an amazing time. Thanks for being here. We’re trying something new. Welcome to Nero Forte – the dark force.”

Slipknot will return to the UK and Europe in early 2020.