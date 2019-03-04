Slipknot announce the Knotfest Roadshow - and reveal new album release date

Slipknot have announced that they’ll head out on tour across North America this summer on the Knotfest Roadshow.

The 29-date run is described as “a mind-altering collision of music, art and culture.” Not only will Slipknot be headlining, but they’ve also revealed today that they’ll be joined on the road by Gojira, Behemoth and Volbeat.

The Roadshow will kick off at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on July 26 and wrap up at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at The Woodlands, Texas, on September 8.

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (March 8) from 10am local time.

The band have an off day on August 9 – and it’s also been confirmed this afternoon that that’s exactly when their highly anticipated new studio album will be released.

Slipknot have given no further details aside from the release date, but it's expected to feature All Out Life, which the band revealed last Halloween.

Additional album details will be released in the coming weeks.

Each pair of tickets purchased online will come with a digital copy of the new album, with further details available from Slipknot’s website.

On Friday last week, Slipknot teased today’s announcement by launching the website www.wearenotyourkind.com.

Before their North American Roadshow, Slipknot will play across Europe – a run of shows that includes a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

Slipknot - The 2019 Knotfest Roadshow

Jul 26: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Aug 01: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 04: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 06: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 08: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Aug 10: Des Moines Iowa State Fairgrounds, IA (Slipknot and Gojira only)

Aug 11: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 14: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Aug 16: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Aug 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 24: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 25: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 27: Mansfield The Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 28: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 31: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 03: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 04: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 06: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 07: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 08: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX