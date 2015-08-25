Megadeth, Lamb Of God onboard for Knotfest Mexico

The first batch of bands has been announced for Knotfest’s Mexican debut later this year.

The Slipknot-curated event will be headlined by Corey Taylor and co, with Megadeth, Lamb Of God, HIM, Atreyu, Trivium and The Dillinger Escape Plan among the other acts confirmed.

Knotfest Mexico takes place at Foro Pegaso in Toluca on December 5, with a pre-festival party featuring DJs, a Slipknot museum, funfair and other attractions opening the day before for VIP ticket holders.

Slipknot frontman Taylor recently said he was keen to avoid turning Knotfest into a travelling tour in the vein of the Mayhem or Vans Warped tours. He said: “I think if we turned Knotfest into a big tour, then we’d lose a lot of the elements that make it so cool. It wouldn’t be a two to three days any more. It would be a one-day thing, and we wouldn’t be able to bring out a lot of the elements that we like, like the carnivals and the museum.”

This year’s main Knotfest event takes place at the San Manuel Amphitheater And Campgrounds in San Bernardino, California, on October 24 and 25 and features Judas Priest, Mastodon, Gwar, Clutch and Korn among others.

KNOTFEST MEXICO 2015 LINEUP SO FAR

Slipknot Megadeth Lamb Of God HIM A Day To Remember Trivium Atreyu Asking Alexandria The Dillinger Escape Plan Here Comes The Kraken Tanus