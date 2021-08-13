Sleep Token share otherworldly video for The Love You Want

Sleep Token have released a spooky clip for new single, The Love You Want. It’s the second preview from their forthcoming album This Place Will Become Your Tomb, which is due out on Spinefarm on September 24.

This 12-track offering is the follow-up to 2019's debut Sundowning and delves further into the universe of Sleep Token, pushing boundaries and blurring genres, while retaining their signature post-rock meets tech metal sound.

The masked UK band headlined the second stage at the Download pilot event in June 2021 and they're due to perform at ALT+LDN in Clapham Common on August 30.

Watch the new video below.

This Place Will Become Your Tomb tracklist:

1: Atlantic

2: Hypnosis

3: Mine

4: Like That

5: The Love You Want

6: Fall For Me

7: Alkaline

8: Distraction

9: Descending

10: Telomeres

11: High Water

12: Missing Limbs