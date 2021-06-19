Music, moshing and a whole lotta rain: Yup, Download is back

After Download surprised us all last month with the announcement that the festival would be putting on a 10,000 capacity event in June, we’ve spent weeks speculating on what the hell that would actually look like.



With the gates of Donington opening for the first time in two years on Friday, here’s what went down on the first day of a history-making Download.

Download brought the weather with it

Some things are just meant to be. After three solid weeks of stunning weather, the day before Download saw the heavens finally open and the UK receive an unholy battering of Noah’s Arc-sized proportions. Prayers that the rain would let up come Download day one went unanswered, but it doesn’t matter – there's a vibe around this site as wholesome as any in this festival’s history. Plus, there is a merciful break in the weather come the evening. Phew.

Covid-era festivals run surprisingly smoothly

One of the biggest questions about Download Pilot was: how the hell is this actually going to work? Even for a smaller capacity festival, ushering in 10,000 people while juggling testing, registration and, y’know, tickets and stuff seems like a big ask. And yet, people stream through, negative tests are registered and there’s no noticeable fuck-ups in the system. Come mid-afternoon, the site is bustling and it feels like a festival in any other era. The lack of social distancing and masks once inside the arena almost feel emotional – it’s as close to a normal music experience as we’ve felt in a long, long time.

A smaller download site is actually hella cool

Fewer fans and bands means a far smaller festival site, and while it means you don’t quite get the pure spectacle of a full-throttle Download, the intimacy and, quite frankly, the ability to nip between both stages, the toilet and the bar in ten minutes flat is a joy. It creates a unique atmosphere where it’s easier to find people, bump into friends you haven’t seen since pre-pandemic and be spontaneous. We dig it.

Death blooms are greeted like hometown heroes

Liverpool new-nu metallers Death Blooms take on the honour of being the first metal band to play a UK festival in two summers, and the roar that goes up when they finally stroll onto the second stage almost collapses the whole tent. “Sorry for the silence, I’m trying not to cry,” stutters frontman Paul Barrow in between songs. We don’t blame you, mate – we’re choking back a tear or two ourselves. The Scouse crew put on an imperious showing that brings the bounce, and we get our first mosh pits, circle pits and even crowd-surfers of the pandemic era. Bliss.

Malevolence remain one of the uk’s most underrated heavy metal gems

How are Malevolence not fucking massive already? By far the heaviest band of day one, the Sheffield mob’s mash-up of Pantera-sized groove metal and rollocking hardcore sets the second stage alight. The near-endless run of monstrous riffs and brutalising breakdowns only takes a backseat for a short but heartfelt speech by singer Alex Taylor about the unseen effects of the pandemic. “The last 16 months have been some of the hardest shit we’ve all ever had to endure,” he muses. “It’s ok to not be ok. Let’s look after one another.” It’s an unexpectedly emotional moment, and it hits just as hard as every riff.

(Image credit: Kev Nixon)

Something special is happening for Holding Absence

Since releasing their second album The Greatest Mistake Of My Life back in April, there has been a real sense of momentum building around Welsh post-hardcore rockers Holding Absence. The crowd response is rapturous as they take to the stage and it isn't long until we get our first full-tent singalongs of the weekend. "We've waited 18 months for this point," vocalist Lucas Woodland beams. The emotional connection between crowd and band is palpable, the band often settling back to let their fans serenade them with songs that at this point are barely two months old. It's exactly the kind of thing that Download Festival was built around, and this kind of experience speaks volumes to the intangible weight that a successful set at Donington can lend to a band. If it was good enough for Trivium in 2005...

(Image credit: Kev Nixon)

Frank carter is a punk hero with heart

The Frank Carter headlining the Main Stage of the first night of the Download Pilot is not the same man that persuaded an audience to create an enormous circle-pit (in knee-high mud, no less) around the outside of the third stage tent in 2016. Five years hasn't so much softened him as changed the shape of his ire, while The Rattlesnakes' venom is replaced with serpentine sleekness. That said, shades of the old Frank still shine through during his set; not least in the fact Sleep Token have barely finished playing and Frank is already wading through and over the crowd.

Set to the rhythmic pound of bass and drums (especially potent in the set's early numbers), Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes look to be making a bid for the mainstream while still keeping their punk roots alive. Even older songs like Juggernaut are given a tonal and stylistic re-tooling, toning down some of the aggro aspects while dialling up the anthemic quotient of each song. The crowd seem to absolutely love them for it, and in turn Frank loves the crowd; part bear-baiting, part-ringleader, but 100% showman. Frank even cuts one song off just as it gets going to check on the safety of the crowd – getting everyone to back up and give the front row room to come over and grab a breather if needed.

Not that anybody wants to, mind. One mud-spattered fan even gets Frank checking on her personally, not quite believing she can be plastered in mud but still having the time of her life. "Covered in mud, but alright?" he asks. "There's no good place at a show to take a fucking nap you know!"

There's a whole heap of Donington spirit to be found in Frank's set, guest appearances from IDLES vocalist Joe Talbot and rock singer Cassyette proving that a reduced capacity event won't get in the way of a good ol' fashioned festival team-up. Frank sets the bar high for the rest of the weekend – but then what else would we expect from the same man that galvanised British hardcore a little over a decade-and-a-half ago?

(Image credit: Kev Nixon)