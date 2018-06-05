Sleep Token release creepy new video for Jaws

Secretive collective Sleep Token have released a video for brand new track Jaws, the first new music from the band following last year's EP Two.

Speaking to Hammer about Jaws, the anonymous leader known as Him said: ‘"Jaws are the tools we have to rend apart. To show our concealed aggression. To take something once hidden and protected, and burst it apart. You know no one until you have seen them destroy something.”

Sleep Token have been nominated for Best New Band at this year's Golden Gods, and have three festival shows lined up this summer – Download, Reading and Leeds.

Jaws is available to purchase now.