Sleep Token's Even In Arcadia has officially reached number one in the UK album charts

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Sleep Token have bagged their first UK number one album!

Sleep Token lead singer Vessel in 2025
(Image credit: Andy Ford)

All-conquering masked metallers Sleep Token have reached another impressive milestone in their career, as it's been confirmed that their newest full-length LP, Even In Arcadia, has topped the UK album charts.

The news was announced via the Official Chart Company's social media channels earlier today, marking the first time that Vessel and pals have bagged a number one album.

Released one week ago (Friday May 9), Even In Arcadia has received positive reviews from most critics, earning an 8/10 from Metal Hammer. In her review for the magazine, Holly Wright remarked that Sleep Token's fourth album was likely to divide fans but is ultimately a deeply rewarding - if not quite perfect - listen.

"Even In Arcadia won’t win over anyone already rolling their eyes," she wrote. "It’s an intense, flawed and often stunning record that shows Sleep Token laid bare and exhausted, but also brave, ambitious and painfully honest.

"It might divide longtime fans, but it will almost certainly expose metal to its biggest audience yet. You don’t have to like Sleep Token. You don’t even have to understand them. But at this point, ignoring them is no longer an option."

Sleep Token will make more history next month when they headline the Saturday night of this year's Download Festival - their first major outdoor festival headline set.

The band also feature on the cover of the current, 400th issue of Metal Hammer as we dig into the collective's mysterious past, courtesy of the people who were there. There are two exclusive covers to collect - one for House Veridian and one for House Feathered Host - and you can order both via our official magazine store.

The two new issues of Metal Hammer side by side

(Image credit: Future)
Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 