Tickets are now on sale for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018

It's that time of year again, folks – it's the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in association with Monster Energy!
The craziest, drunkenest and most metal awards show of all time is rolling in to Indigo at the O2 in London on Monday June 11 – and you're invited to join the action!
Tickets are on sale now for the heavy metal extravaganza. There are only a limited number available, so get in there quick!
The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018, in association with Monster Energy, is hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta, and will feature exclusive live performances from some of the biggest and best bands in heavy music. Keep your eyes peeled for band announcements in the coming days – you don't want to miss it.
Voting for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods is open now!
The full list of nominees for the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2018 in association with Monster Energy are as follows:
BEST NEW BAND
Conjurer
Lovebites
Sleep Token
Loathe
Visigoth
BEST UNDERGROUND BAND
Amenra
Wolves In The Throne Room
Chelsea Wolfe
Heilung
Tribulation
BEST BRITISH BAND
Asking Alexandria
Cradle Of Filth
Alestorm
Rolo Tomassi
Judas Priest
BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND
Stone Sour
Trivium
Parkway Drive
Marilyn Manson
Arch Enemy
BREAKTHOUGH
Marmozets
Code Orange
Power Trip
Employed To Serve
Carpenter Brut
BEST LIVE BAND
Sabaton
Lacuna Coil
Converge
Cannibal Corpse
Sólstafir
BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL
Sumerian
Holy Roar
UNFD
Southern Lord
Indie Recordings
BEST EVENT
Download
Bloodstock
Tech-Fest
Chicago Open Air
Wacken