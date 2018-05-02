Tickets are now on sale for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018

It's that time of year again, folks – it's the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in association with Monster Energy!

The craziest, drunkenest and most metal awards show of all time is rolling in to Indigo at the O2 in London on Monday June 11 – and you're invited to join the action!

Tickets are on sale now for the heavy metal extravaganza. There are only a limited number available, so get in there quick!

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018, in association with Monster Energy, is hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta, and will feature exclusive live performances from some of the biggest and best bands in heavy music. Keep your eyes peeled for band announcements in the coming days – you don't want to miss it.

Voting for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods is open now!

The full list of nominees for the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2018 in association with Monster Energy are as follows:

BEST NEW BAND

Conjurer

Lovebites

Sleep Token

Loathe

Visigoth

BEST UNDERGROUND BAND

Amenra

Wolves In The Throne Room

Chelsea Wolfe

Heilung

Tribulation

BEST BRITISH BAND

Asking Alexandria

Cradle Of Filth

Alestorm

Rolo Tomassi

Judas Priest

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND

Stone Sour

Trivium

Parkway Drive

Marilyn Manson

Arch Enemy

BREAKTHOUGH

Marmozets

Code Orange

Power Trip

Employed To Serve

Carpenter Brut

BEST LIVE BAND

Sabaton

Lacuna Coil

Converge

Cannibal Corpse

Sólstafir

BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL

Sumerian

Holy Roar

UNFD

Southern Lord

Indie Recordings

BEST EVENT

Download

Bloodstock

Tech-Fest

Chicago Open Air

Wacken