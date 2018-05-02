Trending

Tickets are now on sale for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018

By News  

Get your tickets now for the best awards show of the year – the Metal Hammer Golden Gods!

Metal Hammer Golden Gods tickets are on sale now

It's that time of year again, folks – it's the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in association with Monster Energy! 

The craziest, drunkenest and most metal awards show of all time is rolling in to Indigo at the O2 in London on Monday June 11 – and you're invited to join the action!

Tickets are on sale now for the heavy metal extravaganza. There are only a limited number available, so get in there quick!

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2018, in association with Monster Energy, is hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta, and will feature exclusive live performances from some of the biggest and best bands in heavy music. Keep your eyes peeled for band announcements in the coming days – you don't want to miss it.

Voting for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods is open now!

The full list of nominees for the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2018 in association with Monster Energy are as follows:

BEST NEW BAND

Conjurer
Lovebites
Sleep Token
Loathe
Visigoth

BEST UNDERGROUND BAND

Amenra
Wolves In The Throne Room
Chelsea Wolfe
Heilung
Tribulation

BEST BRITISH BAND

Asking Alexandria
Cradle Of Filth
Alestorm
Rolo Tomassi
Judas Priest

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND

Stone Sour
Trivium
Parkway Drive
Marilyn Manson
Arch Enemy

BREAKTHOUGH

Marmozets
Code Orange
Power Trip
Employed To Serve
Carpenter Brut

BEST LIVE BAND

Sabaton
Lacuna Coil
Converge
Cannibal Corpse
Sólstafir 

BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL

Sumerian
Holy Roar
UNFD
Southern Lord
Indie Recordings

BEST EVENT

Download
Bloodstock
Tech-Fest
Chicago Open Air
Wacken