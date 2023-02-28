Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, Rina Sawayama amongst 80 new names added to Reading and Leeds festival

Sleep Token, Frank Turner, Palaye Royale, Knocked Loose, Rina Sawayama and Yonaka are amongst the dizzying amount of new names confirmed for this year's Reading and Leeds festivals, with no fewer than 80 new artists now added to the lineup.

They all join headliners Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons, as well as the likes of Bicep, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Slowthai, Becky Hill and others previously announced.

Reading and Leeds festivals take place over the bank holiday weekend of August 25-27 at Richfield Avenue, Reading and Bramham Park, Leeds respectively. Tickets are on sale now from this location (opens in new tab).

For the full list of latest Reading and Leeds lineup additions, see below.

Reading and Leeds 2023 lineup additions

Arlo Parks

Artemas

Austin Millz

Bakar

BZ

Caity Baser

Charlie Tee

Clavish

COIN

D Double E

DJ Target

Dylan John Thomas

Easy Life

Ekkstacy

English Teacher

Ethel Cain

Finn Foxell

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Friction

Games We Play

Giant Rooks

Girls Don’t Sync

Graphic Nature

Gryffin

Harriet Jaxxon

Hedex

High Vis

Holly Humberstone

Hot Milk

J Fado

Jaguar

Jamie Webster

Jbee

Jesse Jo Stark

Joesef

K-Trap

Kenny Allstar

KennyHoopla

KiLLOWEN

Knocked Loose

Koven

Lancey Foux

Magnolia Park

Malaki

Meet Me @ The Altar

Metrik

midwxst

Mimi Webb

Mother Mother

Nieve Ella

Nippa

NOISY

Normandie

Palaye Royale

Pinkshift

Proph

Queen Millz

Rina Sawayama

Royel Otis

Sainte

Sammy Virji

Scowl

Sea Girls

ShaSimone

Sleep Token

Soulecta

Sub Focus B2B with Dimension

Temz

The Amazons

The Last Dinner Party

The Murder Capital

Tom Odell

TV Girl

Vibe Chemistry

Vistas

Wallice

Yard Act

Yonaka

ZAND