Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, Rina Sawayama amongst 80 new names added to Reading and Leeds festival

Sleep Token, Frank Turner, Palaye Royale, Knocked Loose, Rina Sawayama and Yonaka are amongst the dizzying amount of new names confirmed for this year's Reading and Leeds festivals, with no fewer than 80 new artists now added to the lineup.
They all join headliners Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons, as well as the likes of Bicep, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Slowthai, Becky Hill and others previously announced.
Reading and Leeds festivals take place over the bank holiday weekend of August 25-27 at Richfield Avenue, Reading and Bramham Park, Leeds respectively. Tickets are on sale now from this location (opens in new tab).
For the full list of latest Reading and Leeds lineup additions, see below.
Reading and Leeds 2023 lineup additions
Arlo Parks
Artemas
Austin Millz
Bakar
BZ
Caity Baser
Charlie Tee
Clavish
COIN
D Double E
DJ Target
Dylan John Thomas
Easy Life
Ekkstacy
English Teacher
Ethel Cain
Finn Foxell
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
Friction
Games We Play
Giant Rooks
Girls Don’t Sync
Graphic Nature
Gryffin
Harriet Jaxxon
Hedex
High Vis
Holly Humberstone
Hot Milk
J Fado
Jaguar
Jamie Webster
Jbee
Jesse Jo Stark
Joesef
K-Trap
Kenny Allstar
KennyHoopla
KiLLOWEN
Knocked Loose
Koven
Lancey Foux
Magnolia Park
Malaki
Meet Me @ The Altar
Metrik
midwxst
Mimi Webb
Mother Mother
Nieve Ella
Nippa
NOISY
Normandie
Palaye Royale
Pinkshift
Proph
Queen Millz
Rina Sawayama
Royel Otis
Sainte
Sammy Virji
Scowl
Sea Girls
ShaSimone
Sleep Token
Soulecta
Sub Focus B2B with Dimension
Temz
The Amazons
The Last Dinner Party
The Murder Capital
Tom Odell
TV Girl
Vibe Chemistry
Vistas
Wallice
Yard Act
Yonaka
ZAND