The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Foals, Billie Eillish and more for Reading and Leeds Festivals 2023

UK festivals Reading and Leeds have officially made their first lineup announcements for 2023.

Headlining next year's festivals are Oxford rockers Foals, American pop-rock heavyweights Imagine Dragons, Las Vegas rockers The Killers, pop megastar Billie Eilish, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and Tyneside favourite, Sam Fender

Also confirmed are Wet Leg, Baby Queen, Muna and Becky Hill.

Reading Festival 2023 takes place August 25-27 at Richfield Avenue in Reading, while Leeds Festival 2023 takes place over the same weekend at Bramham Park in Leeds. Ticket information for both festivals can be found at readingfestival.com and leedsfestival.com. More than 100 artists are expected to play across the weekend, with further lineup announcements coming next year.

This year's festivals saw headline sets from rap superstars Dave and Megan Thee Stallion, Sheffield metallers Bring Me The Horizon, indie heroes Arctic Monkeys, alt-pop star Halsey and British rockers The 1975, who stepped in at short notice for Rage Against The Machine after frontman Zack De La Rocha injured his leg at a show in Chicago during the US rap metallers' US tour.