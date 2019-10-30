Slayer’s Tom Araya and Kerry King talk The Repentless Killogy in new video trailer

Slayer are preparing to launch their highly anticipated movie The Repentless Killogy in 1500 cinemas worldwide on November 6.

The film brings together the band’s performance from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 5, 2017, with a short film starring Jason Trost, Danny Trejo, Richard Speight, Derek Mears, Jorma Taccone, Jessica Pimentel, Tyler Mane, Bill Moseley and Caroline Williams.

Described as a tale of “revenge, murder, bloodshed and retribution,” The Repentless Killogy was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who conceived and directed Slayer’s videos for You Against You, Repentless and Pride In Prejudice.

And in a brand new video trailer, vocalist and bassist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King talk about the production and what the trilogy project meant to them.

King says: “I had a blast doing the videos with BJ. I thought it was super cool that we used an actual producer that’s worked on movies.

“For me, it wasn’t just about a music video – it told a story over three videos. When we first did it, I thought we were just doing Repentless – I didn’t know we had a plan for three videos.”

He adds: “This trilogy is unique to Slayer which makes it even cooler.”

Slayer head out on tour for the final leg of the last-ever tour this weekend – a run of shows which will culminate in two performances at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30.

Looking ahead to their final performance together at The Forum, King adds: “It’s a big deal to me because when I was a kid, I’d tell my dad I was going to a friend’s house and wind up at Van Halen shows on multiple nights. That was the place growing up."

He adds: “When we were talking about final dates, I’m like, ‘We’ve got to play The Forum. If The Forum will have us, that’s where I want to end.'”

The home versions of The Repentless Killogy will launch on Blu-ray and digital formats on November 8, while the soundtrack from the show will also be available the same day on 2CD, 2LP and via streaming platforms.

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

1. Delusions Of Saviour

2. Repentless

3. The Antichrist

4. Disciple

5. Postmortem

6. Hate Worldwide

7. War Ensemble

8. When The Stillness Comes

9. You Against You

10. Mandatory Suicide

11. Hallowed Point

12. Dead Skin Mask

13. Born Of Fire

14. Cast The First Stone

15. Bloodline

16. Seasons In The Abyss

17. Hell Awaits

18. South Of Heaven

19. Raining Blood

20. Chemical Warfare

21. Angel Of Death