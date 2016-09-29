Slayer offer fans autographed Reign In Blood plaques

Slayer have announced that they’ll release limited edition autographed Reign In Blood plaques to mark the record’s 30th anniversary.

Only 50 will be made available directly through the band’s website priced at $500 each. They’ll be individually numbered and feature the vinyl cover of the classic 1986 album, along with a tracklist and are signed by Tom Araya and Kerry King.

The plaque also contains a reproduction of a concert ticket stub a 1986 show.

Pre-orders are now open, with an estimated shipping time of late October.

Earlier this month, Araya and King reflected on the band’s Repentless video trilogy and credited director BJ McDonnell with his vision for the shoots.

Araya said: “Meeting him, he was excited. He really liked the fact he was working with the band – he’s a fan. His excitement rubbed off and made me excited.”

Slayer are currently on tour across the US with Anthrax.

The Slayer Reign In Blood plaque

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

