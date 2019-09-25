Slayer launch explosive live Repentless video from upcoming film

Earlier this month, Slayer revealed they'd release The Repentless Killogy motion picture on November 8 in conjunction with Nuclear Blast Records and Prime Zero Productions.

The film will combine the band’s performance from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 5, 2017, with a short film starring Jason Trost, Danny Trejo, Richard Speight, Derek Mears, Jorma Taccone, Jessica Pimentel, Tyler Mane, Bill Moseley and Caroline Williams.

Now the thrash giants have released a video from the live segment, showcasing the track Repentless from the performance, which has been directed by Wayne Isham. Check it out below.

While Isham looked after the live footage, the action movie was written and directed by BJ McDonnell, who was in the chair for Slayer’s videos for You Against You, Repentless and Pride In Prejudice.

McDonnell said: “When we set out to do these initial three videos, we had the intention of continuing the next adventures of Slayer and Wyatt on a following album.

“But, Slayer announced that Repentless was the final album and tour, so this story, the videos, and finally a full live concert at the end is a perfect wrap up of the final tour. This is the finale of Slayer. This is the end of the monsters.”

The Repentless Killogy will be released on Blu-ray and digital formats, while the soundtrack from the show will also be available the same day on 2CD, 2LP and streaming platforms.

Slayer are currently in South America on their last-ever tour and will return to the US for their final run of shows, culminating with two nights at The Forum in Los Angeles on November 29 and 30.

Slayer: The Repentless Killogy

1. Delusions Of Saviour

2. Repentless

3. The Antichrist

4. Disciple

5. Postmortem

6. Hate Worldwide

7. War Ensemble

8. When The Stillness Comes

9. You Against You

10. Mandatory Suicide

11. Hallowed Point

12. Dead Skin Mask

13. Born Of Fire

14. Cast The First Stone

15. Bloodline

16. Seasons In The Abyss

17. Hell Awaits

18. South Of Heaven

19. Raining Blood

20. Chemical Warfare

21. Angel Of Death