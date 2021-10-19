Slash teases new song The River Is Rising in behind the scenes video clip

Slash has previewed a new forthcoming single, titled The River Is Rising, via a short behind the scenes video clip posted on his social media. The track, which features Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, will arrive on October 22.

The River Is Rising will serve as the first taste of Slash's follow up album to 2018's Living The Dream, and will be released via Gibson Records. Speaking of the album earlier this month – which is yet to receive an official release date or title – the Guns N' Roses guitarist declared it is "probably the best one we’ve done so far”.

Within the teaser video, Slash and his band (Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators), can be seen in behind the scenes footage practicing inside a studio. "This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time, and kept all those tracks. And we also did the vocals live as well" the guitarist explains during the clip.

"So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it’s us playing in the moment. And that’s what we were going for.”

While Myles Kennedy adds, "this is pretty much a live record, from my stand point. You're just trying to kind of document where you are at that point in life, and do it in an authentic way".

Watch the footage below: