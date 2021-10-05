Slash teases new album as “the best one we’ve done so far”

There’s a new Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators album ‘coming soon’ according to a new post on the guitarist’s social media platforms. And Slash says it’s “probably the best one we’ve done so far.”

In a short 13-second teaser clip posted on Facebook, seemingly filmed on a video shoot for what we imagine is the forthcoming album’s lead-off single, the guitarist states, “I think the record itself is probably the best one we've done so far. We're showing no signs of slowing down.”

The follow-up to the group’s 2018 Living The Dream collection, the as-yet-untitled album will be the first release on Gibson Records, a label set up by the iconic guitar brand in partnership with BMG.



“It's an honour to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” Slash said when the news was announced in July. “It's a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.”

In a recent interview with New York's Q104.3, Myles Kennedy revealed, “We started putting things together… on the last tour back in 2018, I think, or '19, whatever it was. So, yeah, we have a lot of stuff to pool from. And as we've been saying, it's in the can, the tunes are in the can, so we're good to go. It's just a matter of finding a window to release the stuff.”

With Guns N’ Roses having completed their latest US tour, expect news of the album release imminently.