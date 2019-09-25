Slam Dunk 2020 reveals first wave of artists

Slam Dunk organisers have revealed the first 11 artists who’ll play at next year’s festival.

The UK event will take place in Leeds on May 23 and in Hatfield the following day, and it’s Don Broco who have been confirmed as the first headliners.

The band say in a statement: “We bloody love Slam Dunk so it’s a massive honour to be asked to headline next year! Right from our early EP days we’ve always had the best time at Slammy D.

“It was our first proper festival booking way back when and since we’ve played slots throughout the years on pretty much all the stages, most recently a very surreal performance for us the year before last playing to sea of Rob face masks on the main stage.

“With this being our first ever festival headline we will certainly be making it a show to remember.”

Slam Dunk festival director Ben Ray adds: “2019 was a big year for us, with the festival moving to fully outdoor sites. It was a massive success so I’m pleased that we are returning to them.

“Don Broco headlining is pretty special for me as they are the definition of a homegrown band. They first played in 2011 on the new bands stage and have risen through the ranks to the top of the bill.”

The other 10 artists who have been confirmed for Slam Dunk 2020 today are State Champs, The Wonder Years, Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Bayside, Issues, Ice Nine Kills, Motion City Soundtrack and Hands Like Houses.

Further artists will be revealed in due course.

Tickets for Slam Dunk 2020 will go on sale from 10am this coming Friday (September 27).