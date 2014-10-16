Skyharbor drop animated Patience video

Skyharbor have issued an animated video for Patience ahead of the release of their new album.

The prog heroes release second album Guiding Lights on November 10.

Directed by Jess Cope, the video for Patience is the result of three months of meticulous illustration, photography and stop-motion animation.

It’s the second tune previewed from the project, following the lead track, Evolution.

Guiding Lights was mixed and mastered by Australian producer Forrester Savell, who has previously worked with Karnivool.

Skyharbor funded the follow-up to 2012’s Blinding White Noise: Illusion And Chaos via a PledgeMusic campaign.

Guiding Lights tracklist