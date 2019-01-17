Skyharbor announce European tour for March and April

Indian/American prog rockers Skyharbor have announced European tour dates for March and April. The Sunshine Dust tour kicks off in Germany and ends in April with three UK dates in Manchester, Nottingham and London.

"We can't wait for what will be our first time playing in Europe since 2017 with Deftones," guitarist Keshav Dhar told Prog. "Our international performing career began here and we're very excited to bring the new album to stages all across the beautiful continent."

Skyharbor released their third album, Sunshine Dust, last year. It was the band's first album to feature new vocalist Eric Emery, who replaced Daniel Tompkins in 2015.

The full tour dates are:

GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof - March 27

GER Munich Backstage - 28

HUN Budapest ROBOT - 29

ROM Cluj-Napoca Flying Circus - 30

AUS Vienna Viper Room - Apr 2

CZE Prague Strahov 007 - 3

SWI Aarau Kiff - 4

ITAModena La Tenda - 5

ITA Milan Circolo Svolta - 6

SPA Madrid Nazca - 8

SPA Barcelona Bóveda - 9

GER Düsseldorf The Tube - 11

DEN Copenhagen High Voltage - 13

NOR Oslo John Dee - 14

NED Rotterdam Baroeg - 17

BEL Roeselare De Verlichte Geest - 18

FRA Paris Backstage By The Mill - 19

UK Manchester Satan's Hollow - 21

UK Nottingham Bodega - 22

UK London Underworld - 23