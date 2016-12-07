Skindred sickened after thieves ransack tour bus in Austria

Skindred frontman Benji Webbe says the band were left feeling “angry, vulnerable and uncomfortable” after their tour bus was ransacked while they were onstage in Austria.

The band were performing at PPC Club in Graz on December 4 (Sunday) and when they returned to their tour bus later, they discovered thieves had broken in and taken items including a laptop and cash.

The band and crew’s passports were also missing, but were thankfully discovered in a discarded bag near the venue.

Webbe tells TeamRock: “What a great Sunday night show we had, the crowd were super the energy and love in the room was amazing! Thanks to all who came and showed us nothing but rocking.

“During our set between the hours of 10pm and 11pm, some people managed to break open the door of our tour bus. They got on and ransacked our bus, went through our bunks stealing our band and crew’s property – a laptop, a tablet and personal bags, a wallet and cash were stolen from us.

“While we were having an amazing show, these thieving bastards were helping themselves to all they could get their dirty hands on! Fucking cunts.”

Webbe continues: “Fortunately one of the bags were found thrown down an alley with the keys and passports still inside, but everything else was taken out.

“It’s hurtful to know somebody has rifled through our home and done this to us all well we were on stage. This has left us feeling very angry, vulnerable and uncomfortable in our own home away from home.

“However, it will not affect our forthcoming tour dates and we will continue to deliver the best Skindred shows we can across Europe.”

The singer has also urged other bands who play at the venue to have security watching their possessions at all times.

Meanwhile, Skindred have announced a 10-date UK tour for early next year, with Raging Speedhorn and Feed The Rhino in support.

The Sound The Siren tour kicks off in Brighton on January 31.

Skindred Sound The Siren UK tour 2016

Jan 31: Brighton Concorde 2

Feb 01: Brighton Concorde 2

Feb 02: Derby The Venue

Feb 03: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Feb 04: Inverness Ironworks

Feb 05: Carlisle Brickyard

Feb 07: Liverpool O2 Academy

Feb 08: York Fibbers

Feb 09: Holmfirth Picturedome

Feb 10: Bedford Esquires

