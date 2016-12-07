Amity Affliction's Burt leaves tour to tackle 'mental demons'

The Amity Affliction’s drummer Ryan Burt has left the band’s European tour to deal with “ongoing mental demons.”
Burt will be replaced by former Funeral For A Friend man Casey McHale for the remainder of The Amity Affliction’s UK and European dates.
The band say: “We are sad to announce that Ryan will not be performing on any further shows on the This Could Be Heartbreak UK and European headline tour.
“Ryan has recently been battling some ongoing mental demons, and as a group of friends who have had to deal with mental health issues in one way or another, all four of us knew that the best course of action was for him to take the time to go home and get some professional support.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it is the right one. Our priority at this point is Ryan’s health, and that will always come first.”
They confirm the tour will continue, saying: “Casey is an amazing musician and a great friend of both Ryan and the band, and we know we can rely on him to deliver the show you all deserve to see.
“We ask that everyone respect Ryan’s privacy while he’s getting better.”
The Australian outfit’s fifth studio album This Could Be Heartbreak launched in August via Roadrunner Records.
