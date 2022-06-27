Volbeat announce Euro/UK arena tour with Skindred, Napalm Death and Bad Wolves

Volbeat have announced that they will be setting off this autumn for a trek across Europe, as part of their Servant Of The Road World Tour in aid of their latest album, Servant Of The Mind.

To mark the news, the band have also shared a new, official bootleg video of The Sacred Stones - Live from Worcester, MA, which you can watch below.

Joining the Danish rockers on the road will be special guests Skindred and grindcore pioneers Napalm Death for UK/Ireland audiences, and Bad Wolves for mainland Europe.

According to a press release, fans can expect classics, deep cuts, and fan favourites from throughout their storied career, including material from their aforementioned recent album, which was released in December 2021.

“Finally, after so much time away, we’re thrilled to be able to bring a proper Volbeat headline tour to our friends across mainland Europe and the UK" comment the band in a joint statement.

"We are so excited and cannot wait to see everyone out there! We’re extremely lucky to be able to bring Skindred, Napalm Death, and Bad Wolves along for the ride and share this experience with three incredible bands that we are fortunate enough to call friends.”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on July 1. Ticket links for all dates, including VIP packages and pre-sale information, can be found on Volbeat's website.

Find tour dates below:

Oct 17: Hamburg Barclays Arena, DE

Oct 20: Denmark Royal Arena, DK

Oct 23: Tampere NOKIA Arena, FI

Oct 26: Leipzig QP Arena, DE

Oct 28: Prague O2 Universum, CZ

Oct 30: Lyon Le Radiant, FR

Oct 31: Paris Le Zenith, FR

Nov 02: Cologne Lanxess Arena, DE

Nov 05: Budapest Barba Negra, HU

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, CH

Nov 10: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, ES

Nov 11: Bilbao Cubec, ES

Nov 12: Madrid Vistalegre, ES

Nov 14: Lisbon Sala Tego, PT

Nov 17: Milan Lorenzini District, IT

Nov 18: Rome Atlantico, IT

Nov 21: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, AT

Nov 22: Vienna Stadthalle, AT

Nov 25: Munich Olympiahalle, DE

Nov 28: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, LU

Nov 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, DE

Dec 02: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, DE

Dec 04: Warsaw Expo, PL

Dec 05: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, DE

Dec 08: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BE

Dec 09: Arnhem Geledome, NL

With Skindred, Napalm Death

Dec 12: Dublin 3Arena, IE

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 16: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 20: London Wembley Arena, UK