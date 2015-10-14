Skindred release Volume video

Skindred have released a video for the title track from their upcoming sixth album.
The ragga metal outfit release Volume on October 30 via Napalm Records. It’s followed by a UK tour featuring support from (hed) p.e. and Yashin. View the video below.
Frontman Benji Webbe said of his aims for the album: “I want to be that guy who encourages somebody. All my favourite records have said something to me personally, and that’s what I want to portray in Skindred.”
The band previously issued a video for Volume’s lead track, Under Attack.
Meanwhile, Skindred have announced Chemia and Deadly Circus Fire as the support acts for their upcoming European winter tour.
SKINDRED VOLUME TRACKLIST
- Under Attack
- Volume
- Hit The Ground
- Shut Ya Mouth
- I
- The Healing
- Sound The Siren
- Saying It Now
- II
- Straight Jacket
- III
- No Justice
- Stand Up
- Three Words
SKINDRED EUROPEAN TOUR 2015 (WITH CHEMIA & DEADLY CIRCUS FIRE)
Nov 15: Paris Glazart, France
Nov 16: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 18: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany
Nov 19: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 20: Novara Rock N’ Roll Arena, Italy
Nov 21: Bologna Freakout Club, Italy
Nov 22: Lyss Kufa, Switzerland
Nov 23: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Nov 25: Graz PPC, Austria
Nov 26: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 28: Budapest Akvarium, Hungary
Nov 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Dec 02: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
Dec 03: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Dec 04: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany