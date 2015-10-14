Skindred release Volume video

Skindred have released a video for the title track from their upcoming sixth album.

The ragga metal outfit release Volume on October 30 via Napalm Records. It’s followed by a UK tour featuring support from (hed) p.e. and Yashin. View the video below.

Frontman Benji Webbe said of his aims for the album: “I want to be that guy who encourages somebody. All my favourite records have said something to me personally, and that’s what I want to portray in Skindred.”

The band previously issued a video for Volume’s lead track, Under Attack.

Meanwhile, Skindred have announced Chemia and Deadly Circus Fire as the support acts for their upcoming European winter tour.

SKINDRED VOLUME TRACKLIST

Under Attack Volume Hit The Ground Shut Ya Mouth I The Healing Sound The Siren Saying It Now II Straight Jacket III No Justice Stand Up Three Words

SKINDRED EUROPEAN TOUR 2015 (WITH CHEMIA & DEADLY CIRCUS FIRE)

Nov 15: Paris Glazart, France

Nov 16: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 18: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Nov 19: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 20: Novara Rock N’ Roll Arena, Italy

Nov 21: Bologna Freakout Club, Italy

Nov 22: Lyss Kufa, Switzerland

Nov 23: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Nov 25: Graz PPC, Austria

Nov 26: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 28: Budapest Akvarium, Hungary

Nov 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 02: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Dec 03: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Dec 04: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany