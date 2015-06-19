Skindred turn up their Volume

Skindred will launch sixth album Volume on October 30 via Napalm Records – and they’ll back it with a UK tour also featuring Crossfaith, (hed) p.e. and Yashin.

Benji Webbe and co have released a short teaser featuring music from the follow-up to last year’s Kill The Power.

Frontman Webbe recently told Primal Magazine: “Life is an influence. Going to the pub and having a pint, there’s just so many lyrics there. Everything I’ve ever known, been taught or seen has gone into my songs.

“I want to be that guy who encourages somebody –all my favourite records have said something to me personally, and that’s what I want to portray in Skindred.”

More album details will be revealed in due course. Tour tickets are on sale now via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Nov 04: Southampton Guildhall

Nov 05: Norwich UEA

Nov 06: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 07: Manchester Academy

Nov 08: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 10: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 11: Leeds Stylus

Nov 12: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 13: Birmingham Institute

Nov 14: London O2 Academy Brixton