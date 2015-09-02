Skindred premieres Under Attack video

Inventors of the Newport Helicopter and all-round party monsters Skindred are back with a new album and we’re premiering the video for new song Under Attack,

Speaking to Hammer about the video, drummer Arya Goggin says: “With the Under Attack video we wanted the band in a small space with our fans. Down and dirty. The song is such a riffing track so we wanted a video that would compliment it. Hanging out with fans and then going mental with them throughout the day was great fun. You can’t fake that energy, and thats what the cameras captured.”

Watch the chaos below: